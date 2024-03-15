Komal in CZ team for inter- zonal trophy

The Central Zone team, led by India international Sneh Rana, will open their campaign against West Zone in the second Quarter-final on March 28. North East Zone will take on East Zone in the other quarter-final.

The winners of these two matches will join North Zone and South Zone in the semi-finals to be played from April 3. The final is slated for April 9-12.

Team

Poonam Raut (CAU), Mona Meshram (RSPB), Kriti Gupta (CSCS), D. Hemlatha (RSPB), Sneh Rana (RSPB), Saumya Tiwari (MPCA), Raghvi Bisht (CAU), Poonam Yadav (RSPB)

Komal Zanzad (VCA), Mansi Joshi (CAU), Vashnavi Sharma (MPCA), SS Kalal (RCA), Nuzhat Parween (RSPB), Jyoti Chaudhary (RCA) and Arushi Goel (UPCA)

Stand bye:Tanuja Kanwer (RSPB), Archana Devi (UPCA), Bharti Fulmali (VCA), Sarika Kohli (CAU), Salonee Dangore (MPCA)

Head Coach: Nausheen Al Khadir (RSPB), Trainer: Kavita Patil (RSPB), Physio: Meenu Nagar (UPCA), Video Analyst: Yogesh Verma (CSCS) and Manager: Prachi Bhatia (CAU)