Komal takes Vid into QF

In the pre-quarter-final match, played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, Vidarbha shot out Himachal for just 76 runs in 31.2 overs with pacer Komal Zanzad finishing with five wickets for 19 runs.

Vidarbha lost both their openers early in their chase but skipper Disha Kasat (30) and the in-form Bharti Fulmali (10) ensured there were no more hiccups as they took their team home in 16 overs.

Vidarbha will take on Delhi in the first Quarter-Final on January 22, 2024.

BRIEF SCORES

Himachal 76 all out in 31.2 overs (Nancy Sharma 33; Komal Zanzad 5/19, Saloni Rajput 2/8)

Vidarbha 77/2 in 16 overs (Disha Kasat 30 not out)

Result: Vidarbha won by 8 wickets