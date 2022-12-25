Krishiv for state squash tounrney
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 25, 2022 05:40 PM 2022-12-25T17:40:02+5:30 2022-12-25T17:40:02+5:30
Krishiv was among the few to make it to the final round. In his final match, he secured the second position in the U-14 category. For his magnificent performance he was selected for the State level tournament.
Principal Perveen Cassad, vice- principal Bhakti Bobde, mentor Ganesh Bagde and the staff congratulated Krishiv on his success and wished him the best for the next level.