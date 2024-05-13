Lahoti, Anushka U-11 chess champs

Chirag scored 5.5 points out of six to be on top and won the opeg group title. Swaraj Mishra scored 5 points to take the second position. Sahajveer Singh Maras, Aradhay Ubale, Shaurya Ambone, Kushagra Paliwal, Aarava Vishwanath and Suryansh Mohariay scored 4 .5 points and were placed from 3rd to 8th in the merit list based on their tie break scores.

In the girlsgGroup, Anushka Deshpande and Anvi Hirde both scored 5 points out of six and were placed winner and runner-up respectively based on their tie break scores. Swara Gandhi, Nrutya Gurve, Amulyaa Chaudhari, Ritul Jain and Yashika Musale scored 4 points each and were placed 3rd to 7th in merit list based on their tie break scores.

Chirag Lahoti & Swaraj Mishra in open group and Anushka Deshpande & Anvi Hirde in girls Group will represent NagpurdDistrict in the upcoming Maharashtra State Under-11 Chess Championship to be held later this year.

Prize distribution Function was held immediately after the last round. Social worker Nilesh Damle distributed the prizes in the presence of CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas and FA Shiva Iyer. S.S.Soman conducted the proceedings.

Iyer was assisted by SNA Shyam Agrawal, SNA Prayas Ambade and Prathamesh Machave.