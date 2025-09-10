Lalit, Ganesh rock KSCA

Vidarbha bowlers, however, hit back to reduce the home team to 191/7. Lalit Yadav claimed three wickets while Ganesh Bhosale chipped in with two. KSCA were 23 for 3 at one stage before Karthik Su (82) and captain Sharath Srinivas added 118 runs for the fourth wicket to revive the innings. But once Karthik was run out by Arya Durugkar, kSCA faltered once again.

Earlier, Vidarbha resumed on 320/4 and Shivam Deshmukh (85) and Yash Kadam (33) took the score to 351 before the lower order collapsed and they lost their last six wickets for the addition of 42 runs.

BRIEF SCORES:

VCA 1st innings 383 all out 110.5 overs (Atharva Taide 170, Aman Mokhade 60, Shivam Deshmukh 85, Yash Kadam 33; Adhoksh 4/96)

KSCA President’s XI 1st innings 191/7 in 57 overs (Lalit Yadav 3/37, Ganesh Bhosale 2/43)

KSCA President’s XI trail by 192 runs