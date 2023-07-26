Landge, Sonawale, Avani, Saini excel

Race Director Mitesh Rambhia informed that 1364 runners from across the length and

breadth of the country participated in the event. Bhaskar Landge of Jai Athletics Club, Nagpur stood overall first in the Half Marathon Race. Similarly Dattakumar Sonawale, an employee of Government Ayurvedic Hospital achieved first place in 10 km race. Pushpesh Saini of Nagpur stood overall third in the Full Marathon Race. Avani Ashtekar of Nagpur stood overall second in the Half Marathon Race

Collector Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) Shri Neeraj Kumar Singh flagged off the event. He also ran and successfully completed the 21kms Half Marathon.

Field Director, of Satpuda National Park l. Krishnamurthy, Chairman of SADA, Pachmarhi. Kamal Dhoot, Deputy Director Events, MPTB. Yuvraj Padole, Joint Director Adventure and Water Sports, MPTB Dr. Santosh Kumar Shrivastava were prominently present during the prize distribution ceremony .