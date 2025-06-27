Last three days of Vaastuvision expo

Leading brands have displayed their products in this exhibition. The exhibition will feature products like antique furniture, wooden furniture, classic Italian furniture, brass furniture, iron furniture, space saving furniture, marble handicrafts, paintings, murals, decorative home furnishing items, home appliances, etc. Along with antique and traditional designs, you will get to see the latest and trendy furniture designs.

The exhibition is receiving a huge response from the residents of Nagpur and surrounding areas. Director of Vaastuvision, Vijay Rathi, has appealed to the citizens to visit the exhibition.