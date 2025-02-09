Lethal Thakare reduces TN to 159/6

Thakare bowled brilliantly with the new ball and cleaned up S Mohammed Ali with his third delivery. Then he had Sai Sudarshan cutting uppishly to Yash Thakur and had Bhoopathi Kumar caught behind by Akshay Wadkar to leave Tamil Nadu in deep trouble at 38/3.

Four deliveries later Jagadeesan (22) was dismissed by Nachiket Bhute at the same score.

Andre Siddarth and Vijay Shankar revived the innings with a 95-run stand for the fifth wicket before Thakare returned to have the latter caught behind.

Harsh Dubey accounted for Siddarth after the batsman had made a fine 65.

Earlier, Vidarbha resumed on 264/6 and Karun Nair and Harsh Dubey batted merrily to take the score to 326 before the former fell for 122. Dubey struck a few lusty blows in his 69 before the Vidarbha innings folded for 353. Pacers Sonu Yadav (3/91) and Vijay Shankar (3/75) shared six wickets.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 1st innings: 353 all out in 121.1 overs (Dhruv Shorey 26, Danish Malewar 75, Akshay Wadkar 24, Karun Nair 122, Harsh Dubey 69; Sonu Yadav 3/91, Vijay Shankar 3/75)

Tamil Nadu 1st innings: 159/6 in 46 overs (Andre Siddarth 65; Aditya Thakare 4/18)