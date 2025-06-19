LIC WZ athletics, volleyball events begin

Regional Manager (HRD) WZO Mumbai Roopam Nakhwa inaugurated the meet. .In her inaugural address, Nakhwa congratulated all zonal sports persons for bagging overall Chairman’s Trophy in the last edition of All India LIC Games and reiterated that this year also Western Zone Players should once again bag the Chairman’s Trophy and she wished all players a great success for the meet. She also declared the meet as officially opened and also released a souvenir on this occasion.

Earlier Senior Divisional Manager and chairman of organising committee Pravin Niranjan in his address welcomed all the players and officials present over there and urged and encouraged the players to perform to the best of their abilities. All the selected players will be part of the Western Zonal Team which shall participate in the All India LIC Games to be held in the month of December-2025. Also present on the dias were Marketing Managers, Nagpur Ajay Shukla and Sachin Ranade, Ajit Warudkar, Pandurang Jadhav, Rajesh Gaikwad, Abhay Pandey and others. The prize distribution ceremony will be held on Frida at 3.00 p.m. in presence of SDM Pravin Niranjan who will give away the prizes to all the winners.