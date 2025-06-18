LIC WZ Volleyall, Athletics events from today

Participating players representing 22 Divisions of LIC OF INDIA, Western Zone, comprising of the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa will be competing in the Zonal Meet. Selected players will be part of the Western Zonal team which shall participate in the All India LIC Games to be held in December 2025.

Athletic Meet will be conducted at RTM Nagpur University Sports Complex, Ravi Nagar, Nagpur. Total participants in athletics are 23 and in 32 in volleyball .

The star attraction is volleyball include Asif Mulla ( Satara Division) and Mukul Katangale (Nashik Division) Both are National level players who have represented Maharashtra State in Nationals for many years.

In athletics Kalidas Hirawe(International Athlete and winner of Shiv Chhatrapati Award), Pune Division, Monica Athare Jadhav - Nashik Division(International Athlete and winner of Shiv Chhatrapati Award), Dheeraj Mishra (Intenational Athlete –Gold Medal in Triple Jump in Junior Commonwealth Games) Aniruddha Gujar - Satara Division, Datta Zodge - Pune Division will be the main attractions. NDAA secretary Dr.Sharad Suryawanshi will be the chief feferee for the athletic meet whereas Dr.Ashok Kapta will be the chief feferee for the volleyball tournament

The Meet will be inaugurated by Regional Manager(HRD), LIC Western Zone, Mumbai Roopam Nakhwa at 9.15 am in the presence of Sr.Divisional Manager, Nagpur Division (Chairman Organising Committee) Pravin Niranjan.The prizes will be distributed at the hands of Pravin Niranjan, on Friday at 4 pm.