Lifestyle exhibition Riwaj begins

Riwajj, the hot favorite fashion and lifestyle exhibition that has taken Nagpur to new heights in fashion, had a grand opening on Sunday. It is a premium fashion and lifestyle exhibition that is extremely popular in many cities. Over 60 select designers from across the country have brought their products to the exhibition. For the festivals of Navratri and Diwali, Riwaj has brought a perfect mix of ethnic wear, tunics, gowns, footwear, purses, dresses, costumes, and jewelry. The exhibition features products from select designers from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Pune, Raipur, Surat, and Hyderabad. Stalls include renowned designers from across the country, such as Women Fashion, Vivaan Creations, Rutvis Kochhar, RS A House of Fashion - Indore, Royal King, Entice, Riwaj Mumbai, Assam Silk Sarees, Rutvis Pune, Nilu Ornaments, Anjus Jewels, and many more.