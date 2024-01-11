Local teams Ansar, YMFC face defeat

Down Town Kashmir defeated YMFC 2-1. In the 18th minute, Hayat put Kashmir ahead converting an excellent opportunity. In the second half also, Down Town maintained the lead for most of the time. In the dying minute, the spectators witnessed tough battle. As a result in the 90 2 minutes, Saquib Anwar restored the parity for YMFC. However his joy was short-lived as Farhan netted second goal for Kashmir and sealed the fate of opponents.

Kashmir's Farhan and Afreen were cautioned for their rough play. Three players of YMFC Mohammad Faisal, Abu Amin

and Fuzail Pasha were also warned.

In another match, CISF Delhi blanked Ansar Club 3-0. Delhi were leading 2-0 in the first half. In the 15th minute, Sabu P drew the first blood. Seven minutes later Shanskar increased the lead 2-0. In the second half, Rahul Negi netted third goal for CISF.

On Friday, the first semi-final will be played between Down Town Kashmir and MEG Bangalore at 2.30 p.m.