Lokesh shines as India win series against England

In this competition, a five-match T-20 series was organised for host India against England. The final match of this competition was played in the world's largest stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium. Lokesh Marghade of Nagpur was selected in the Indian team that defeated England by 49 runs in first match and then by 35 runs in second match. India lost third match by 22 runs and then bounced back and won fourth match by 19 runs. In the last match India suffered 22 run victory but won the series 3-2. Ex. President of Vidarbha Cricket Association Advait Manohar, Vidarbha

Divyang Cricket Association president Sanjay Bhoskar, Raju Dughankar, Sharad

Padhye, Dhananjay Upasani, Rahul Lekurwale, Sajay Badkas, Kalpantai Satpute,

Sachin Pakhare, Dhiraj Harde, Janak Sahu, Sarang Chaple, Ashok Katekar, Dinesh

Yadav, Umesh Sahu and Romi Bhinder and Somi Bhinder of Rajasthan Royal

Academy heartily congratulated the Indian team.