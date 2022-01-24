Lokjeevan Vidyalaya ex-students' get-together held
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 24, 2022 06:45 PM2022-01-24T18:45:01+5:302022-01-24T18:45:01+5:30
Sarita Punwatkar, Sandhya Raulkar, NandaBalpande, Chhaya Kapse presented welcome song along with Deorao Barapatre. The guests appreciated the progress ...
The guests appreciated the progress made by school students in various fields. Prakash Dulewale conducted the programme whereas Mohan Mahale proposed a vote of thanks. Yashwant Padade, Rajesh Lohkare, Sanjay Jadhav, Prakash Badwaik, Gajanan Lande, Ambadas Menghre, Raju Bende, Pancham Hedaoo, Haridas Zode, Shalini Hedaoo, PrabodhDhongade, VaidehiNaikwade, Prasad Padade, Kunal, Vedannt and others worked hard for the success of programme.