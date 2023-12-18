Lokmat Maha Games

The event is sponsored by Central Provincial School, and co-sponsored by 'Wild Gorewada' and Kota Career Academy.

A total of 11 games including badminton, basketball, boxing, chess, fencing, athletics, volleyball, table tennis, archery, swimming and kho-kho. Each participating player will be awarded a certificate and winners will be awarded attractive medals and trophies.

Registration has started for all the games. Interested students should register by contacting the concerned in the chart below. Last date of admission will be December 20. winning players and teams from Nagpur level will be able to participate in the State Level Maha Games to be held in Pune in in February 2024. A large number of school students have been asked to participate in this inter-school level competition.