'Lokmat Maha Marathon has become a festival'

Director of RC Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt. Ltd Vishal Agrawal said the Lokmat's Maha Marathon which has already attained an international status has become a festival and people from all walks of life participate in it with lof of enthusiasm.

Talking to Lokmat Times ahead of Lokmat Maha Marathon to be held on February 4 at Kasturchand Park Agrawal said, “ There is a lot of team effort to make this event a grand success. I have observed that runners actually wait for this event to show their talent. In fact I would like to say this event has become a festival and people from all walks of life right from politicians, bureaucrats participate in it”.

Agrawal said, “ Being the the presenting partner of the event we feel very proud to be associated with the Maha Marathon. Lokmat group has been organising Maha Marathon at a big scale. I have experienced that this is one of the best organised events and has created its own identity in the country”, he said.

Speaking about the importance of fitness in the life, Vishal Agrawal who himself is fitness-cautious said, “ Health is wealth. We should do regular exercise not just for physical fitness but for mental also. Sports develop fighting spirit in the individual and think nowadays more than physical fitness mental fitness has become important in the life”. Agrawal has appealed to the citizens to participate in Lokmat Maha Marathon from a health and fitness points of view in large number.

Plasto's new venture soon

Plasto is all set to launch its new venture 'Shreya Plasto Bathware Pvt Ltd' within two months. Elaborating about it director Neelesh Agrawal said, “We are launching CP bathroom fittings within two months. It will be our new division and a range of products will be available all over India. We will also export the product”, he said. Agrawal also said that the specialty about these range of product is that they will be available at an affordable price, however the premium range will also be launched in future”, he said.

The construction work of new plant has almost been completed and the machines have also been installed. The project spread over three acres of land in Hingna MIDC will provide employment to around 400 people in Nagpur. The product launch is expected before March 2024. Agrawal has also claimed that Plasto has become the largest tank manufacturer company in the world