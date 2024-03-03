Lokmat retain cricket crown

This is eighth title of Lokmat in inter-press cricket tournament. Lokmat won the toss and elected to bat first in the overcast conditions. Their decision proved correct as they piled up a huge total of 234 for nine in 20 overs.

Thanks to the man-of-the-match Nitin Shriwas who slammed 62 in just 27 balls hitting eight boundaries and three sixes. Sarang Walwatkar (46, 21 b, 1x4, 2x6) ably supported him. They made 85-run partnership for the third wicket that set the tone of the match. Explosive Nitin Pataria knocked off (31, 21b, 1x4, 2x6). Valuable contributions also came from Sharad Mishra (16) and Sachin Khadke (12). For Punyanagari, Sanjay Thakre, Shridhar Hatagade and Dipak Mane claimed two wickets each.

In reply, despite left-handed Pankaj Pande's fighting (75, 49b, 13x4) Punyanagari were able to score 150 for 8 in 20 overs. Sanjay Thakre (23) and Shridhar Hatagade (18) were other scorers.

For Lokmat, Sarang Walwatkar (2 for 21) and Sharad Mishra (2 for 27) were main wicket takers.

Later company secretary of Ankur Seeds Wasudeo Umalkar, Sunil Kuhikar of Shankhanad, Shrirang Tembhekar of Vicco and Lakhan Jaiswal of Lakhan Jaiswal Communications distributed the prizes.

SJAN president Dr Ram Thakur made introductory remarks. Naresh Shelke conducted the proceedings. Secretary Paritosh Pramanik shared the dais. Vicco and KIMS Kingsway provided gift hampers to the players.

Individual prizes

Man of-the-series: Nitin Pataria (Lokmat), best batsman: Pankaj Pande (Punyanagari), best bowler: Prajwal Harne (Sakal), best wicketkeeper: Shrikant Kotgule (Punyanagari), man-f-the-final: Nitin Shriwas (Lokmat).