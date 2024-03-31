Lokmat's Sharma walks to glory, Polkar secured second place

The event was organised by Sports Journalists' Association of Nagpur (SJAN) in association with Tirupati Urban Co-operative Bank and Nagpur District Athletics Association (NDAA).

In the men's above 50 years category, Sharma clocked 21.8:47 minutes to achieve the first place. He was followed by Ishwar Polkar (23.1:.20 min) and TOI's Shashi Ratate (24.9:67) for the second and third place respectivley. Lokmat's Raviraj Ambadwar and TOI's Sandesh Kulkarni finished fourth and fifth.

In 5-km below 50 years' men's category, Ranjit Karudkar of Dainik Bhaskar triumphed clocking 32.3.71 minutes. Nitin Bagde (33.23:65) of Star India 24 News and Sudhir Mehare (37.37:64) finished second and third respectivley. Chaitanya Deshpande and Nakul Dongre achieved fourth and fifth places respectivley.

In the 3-km women seciton, Sakshi Raut of Sakal (17.43:17) Disha Hatwar of UCN (20.33:45) and Sarita Pandey of TOI (20.34:32) came first to third respectivley.

In the family women seciton, Lata Hatwar, Sarita Hurmade and Asha Mahajan achieved first to third places respectivley. Kaustubh Udar, Devans Singh and Prajwal Rakhde were given consolation prizes.

Earlier PI of Bajaj Nagar police station Baliram Sutar flagged off the event. Director of Tirupati Urban Co-operative Bank and former mayor Raghunath Malikar, chief secretary of Annabhau Sathe Memorial Committee Kishor Bihade, director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawanwhi and the president of NDAA Gurudeo Nagrale distributed the prizes. SJAN president Dr Ram Thakur and Naresh Shelkar conducted the proceedings.