Londe Jewellers' '31 Days 31 Diamonds' offer

The campaign is designed to make every shopping experience more memorable. To participate in this offer, customers simply need to shop at any Londe Jewellers showroom. Whether the purchase is large or small, each customer will automatically be entered into a daily lucky draw. Each day, one lucky winner will receive a diamond solitaire worth ₹25,000, giving customers the chance to win prizes with every purchase at the store.

Rajesh Londe, Director of Londe Jewellers, said, "Our customers are our greatest asset, and this campaign is our way of expressing gratitude for their trust and affection. Festivals like Dussehra and Dhanteras hold special significance for every household, and with this offer, we want to make every purchase a festive experience."

The "31 Days 31 Diamonds" campaign is valid at all Londe Jewellers showrooms in Nagpur, including those located in Golpahari, Sitabuldi, and Manish Nagar. The unique feature of the campaign is that there is no minimum purchase requirement. Therefore, every customer has a chance to win a diamond solitaire, and multiple purchases mean multiple opportunities.

This offer not only gives customers the chance to win a diamond solitaire, but Londe Jewellers is also offering exciting gifts like microwaves and air fryers with every purchase. Making charges start at just 8%, and 100% value is being offered on exchange of old gold. This offer from Londe Jewellers is proving to be a great one for customers in Nagpur this Diwali.