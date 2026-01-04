Maahum guides Vidarbha to easy victory over Jharkhand

Maahum shared an opening stand of 66 runs with Arya Pongde (29) as Vidarbha chased down Jharkhand’s tally of 114/7 in 22.1 overs.

Earlier, Jharkhand’s decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired as Vidarbha girls bowled and fielded superbly to restrict them. As many as five Jharkhand batters were run out because of Vidarbha’s superb ground fielding.

BRIEF SCORES

Jharkhand 114/7 in 35 overs (Raynitta 30 not out)

Vidarbha 118/2 in 22.1 overs (Maahum Talib 63 n.o., Arya Pongde 29)

Result: Vidarbha won by 8 wickets