Magade, Pallavi win yoga crowns

In the men's category, Sheik Mukhtar from Jyotiba College of Physical Education and

Vansh Rajak from Dr. MK Umathe College achieved second and third places respectively in the men's category.

In the women's section, Priyanka Sahu from VMV College finished runners up whereas

Neha Soni from Santaji Mahavidyalay secured third place.The event witnessed an enthusiastic participation of 37 students including 14 girls and 23 boys competing from various colleges. A total of 11 colleges actively participated, showcasing their commitment to fostering a culture of health and fitness among the youth

The inauguration of the event was graced by Secretary of Satimata Shikshan Sanstha Kishor Umathe. President of Saibaba Lokseva Santha Omkar Umathe presided over the function. Principal Dr. D V Naik also graced the occasion.

The event was efficiently organised by Prof. Apurba Pal. Dr Vinod Khedkar conducted the proceedings.