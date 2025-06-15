Maha boys, MP girls crowned champions

The event, hosted under the joint leadership of Firoz Khan, Founder of Dueball, and Arunpal Singh Behal, President of Vidarbha Dueball Association, witnessed participation from top state teams across the country.

In the girls Final, Madhya Pradesh dominated the match, defeating Vidarbha with a convincing 4-0 scoreline. Star player Abhilasha netted two goals, while Naina Sahu and Saniya contributed one goal each to seal the victory.

The boys final was a nail-biting encounter between Maharashtra and Vidarbha, ending 7-7 in regular time. A six-minute extra time period saw Maharashtra edge past Vidarbha with a final score of 11-9. Prajwal of Vidarbha dazzled spectators with 5 goals, while Madhavir of Maharashtra led his team’s charge with 3 goals.

The Prize Distribution Ceremony was graced by distinguished guests including Syed Nawab (Secretary, Dueball Federation of India), Firoz Khan, Manzur Baig (Secretary, Rajasthan Dueball Association), Riyaz Qazi, Mrs. Renu Sidhu (noted athlete), and veteran Dueball players Gursimran Kaur, Sagar Shivhare, Sunny Bajwa, Rimpy Bajwa, Firdos Khan (Asia Dueball), and Habib Khan. The championship highlighted the growing popularity and competitive spirit of Dueball among young athletes, with Nagpur once again proving to be a vibrant hub for sports development in India.