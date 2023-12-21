Maha Games school sports meet off to a flying start

Joint CP Aswathi Dorje inaugurated the meet at a colourful function in the presence of director of Central Provincial School Adv. Nishant Narnaware, Megha Narnaware, director of Wild Gorewada Shatanik Bhagwat, director of Kota Career Academy Sujitsingh and AVP and sports head of Lokmat Media Mateen Khan.

After the march past the guests lighted the sports torch. Poddar International School Godhni, Bhonsala Militry School Godhni , RS Mundle School Samarth Nagar and VL Soni School Hiwari Nagar participated in the march past with lot of enthusiasm.

Mateen Khan and event head Aatish Wankhede welcomed the guests. Dorje and other guests guided the students on importance of sports. They appreciated Lokmat's initiative of promoting sports. On the first day basketball, chess, badminton , athletics and fencing matches were played. Nagpur division willer teams and players will participate in State-level Maha Games to be held at Pune in Februry 2024.