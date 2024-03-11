Maha, J'khand, Chh'garh triumph

In men's stroke category, Maharashtra emerged winner whereas Chhattisgarh women triumphed in this section. In the team event, Jharkhand bagged double crown.

Dr Shriram Sonawane of VNIT, Dr Sharda Naidu, president of Maharashtra Woodball Association Kumar Masram, Girish Gadge, general secretary of Woodball Federation Ajay Sontakke treasurer Pravin Manwatkar, Dr Sushma Manwatkar, Dr Suraj Yevtikar, Dr Shriram Aglawe, Munna Mate and Satish Meshrma graced the prize distribution function. Samir Arbat and Govind Jha conducted the proceedings while Adv. Sudip Manwatkar proposed a vote of thanks.