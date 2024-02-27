Maha women's basketball team out

In the match played on the basketball court located at University Sports Complex, Maharashtra lost to Haryana by a margin of 54-31.

In another match, Tamil Nadu defeated Madhya Pradesh 48-8. Rajasthan defeated Uttar Pradesh by four points (41-37).

In the women's handball match at the Police Headquarters ground, Tamil Nadu defeated Jharkhand 18-1 while Punjab defeated Gujarat 35-1. In the group match of men's category, BSF team defeated Uttar Pradesh 43-34. In other matches, Tripura defeated Puducherry 25-6, CISF defeated Jharkhand 40-30 and SSB overcame Jammu and Kashmir 30-21.

In men's volleyball, Kerala defeated Puducherry 25-16, 25-15, 26-24 at the Police Headquarters. Tamil Nadu defeated Gujarat 25-16, 25-16, 25-16 in three consecutive sets. In another close match, ITBP defeated BSF 20-25, 30-28, 25-21, 25-22.

Before the Punjab-Uttar Pradesh match played on the basketball court of Shivajinagar Gymkhana, Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal, Additional Police Commissioner Sanjay Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madane were introduced to the players of both the teams.

