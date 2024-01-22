Maha wrestlers dominate

Pro Vice chancellor of RTMNU Dr Sanjay Dudhe was the chief guest of prize distribution function. All India Co-ordinator of Rashtra Sevika Samiti Chitra Joshi presided over the function. Ekal Abhiyan National in-charge Madhvendra Singh also shared the dais. The programme also marked the conclusion of the second National Games, with Odisha announced as the host for next year's National Games. Pramod Agnihotri moderated the entire program and Deepali Gadge proposed a vote of thanks.

Results

Wrestling 45 kg: Bhavesh Arjun Varaghde (Maharashtra), Suraj (Madhya Uttar Pradesh); 48 kg: Gaurav Varaghde (Maharashtra), Rohit Kumar (South Jharkhand); 51 kg: Deva (West Uttar Pradesh), Kuldeep Yadav (Central Uttar Pradesh); 55 kg: Dharmaraj (East Uttar Pradesh) ; Molayam Kumar (North Bihar)

Girls high jump: Sikhamoni Pegu (East North East), Neha Kumari (South Bihar), Priyanka Koram (Chhattisgarh)

Boys high jump: Aryan Kaushal (North Himachal), Bhuban Ingti (West North East) , Karan Kumar (East Uttar Pradesh) ; Girls 200m : Soumika Ghosh (West Bengal) , Risha Saikia (East North), Divyanshi (West Uttar Pradesh)

Boys 200m run: Rahul Pegu (East North), Ujjwal Kumar (West Uttar Pradesh) , Anuj Singh (Central Uttar Pradesh) - Girls 400m run: Aarti Yadav (East Uttar Pradesh) , Soumika Ghosh (West Bengal), Ragini (South Uttar Pradesh).

Boys 400m run: Lovelesh Saroj (South Uttar Pradesh), Arun Kumar (West Uttar Pradesh), Balchand Bedia (South Jharkhand); Yoga men: Harshit Kumar Gaur (Chhattisgarh) , Ashish Kumar Namedav (Mahakosal), Ashish Kumar (Madhya Uttar Pradesh) Women: Dimpy Gogai Handike (East Uttar Pradesh) , Pushpa Devi (South Uttar Pradesh) - 49, Supriya Bharti (North Bihar).