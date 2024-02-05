Mahale, Malewar put Vid on top

At close of play on Day 2, Vidarbha were 297/4, just two runs shy of Bihar’s first innings tally of 299. Danish Malewar (110, 163 balls, 4x15) and Jagjot Sasan (20) were at the crease. With six wickets in hand and two days still remaining, Vidarbha will press for an outright victory.

Vidarbha made a stuttering start to their innings, losing their top-three batsmen for just 46 runs. The stage was set for Mahale (122, 118 balls, 4x11, 6x5) and Malewar to take over. The duo added 188 runs for the fourth wicket to put their team on top.

Earlier in the day, Bihar captain Akash Raj remained unconquered on 150 as his team amassed 299 in their first essay. He got good support from Suraj Kashyap (52). Praful Hinge (4/61) was the most successful bowler for Vidarbha.

BRIEF SCORES

Bihar 1st innings 299 all out in 114.5 overs (Akash Raj 150 not out, Suraj Kashyap 52; Praful Hinge 4/61, Pravin Rokdea 3/62, Tejas Soni 2/64)

Vidarbha 1st innings 297/4 in 68 overs (Mandar Mahale 122, Danish Malewar 110 batting, Jagjot Sasan 20 batting; Aditya Raj 2/77)

Match situation: Vidarbha trail Bihar by 2 runs on first innings