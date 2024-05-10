Maharashtra: 43-Year-Old Woman Pins Down Armed Burglars in Nagpur; Holds One for Over 2 Hours Until Police Arrive

A 43-year-old woman, Ranjana Ingle, and her son Amit fought off two burglars armed with screwdrivers in their Baba Mehar Nagar locality. Ingle wrestled one robber to the ground and held him until police arrived two and a half hours later. Ingle's son, a student, said they saw the robber leaving a neighbor's house and alerted his mother. They then confronted the robbers. CCTV video shows Ranjana wrestling with the burglar and disarming him, before tossing him to the ground.

Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal commended Ingle and her son for their bravery and issued the certificates of appreciation. He also promised strict action against officers who roughed up a resident who questioned the police delay in responding to the incident. Residents of the area said there have been multiple thefts and burglaries and that police do not patrol the locality enough. One resident said he was manhandled by police when he questioned the delay in arriving at the scene.

The apprehended burglars were identified as Vishal Gaikwad and Vickky Ramteke. Police are searching for a third suspect, Shubham, who escaped with stolen valuables.