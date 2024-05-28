Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Deaf and Mute Students Shine in Adverse Circumstances

Sonu Sharma, Lokmat News Network (Nagpur)

Shreyash Thakre (70.40%), Riddhi Pakhre (70.20%), Suhani Vishwakarma (69.80%) and many more such students of Niwasi Mukbadhir Vidyalaya shined in the Maharashtra SSC Board results declared on Monday. These students who are deaf and mute proved that adversities are an inevitable part of life and one should face any and all circumstances without giving up.

Son of a pan outlet owner, Shreyash did well to score 70.40 per cent to top his school and bring happiness for his doting parents. "He is our only child and he is very smart," said his father, Prakash Thakre while talking to Lokmat Times. His mother does some tailoring work and devotes the rest of her time caring for her son and family. "He appears to be interested in technology and loves drawing, may be he will pursue something in the technological field," said Prakash. He was thankful to the school and the staff for their efforts in shaping Shreyash's future. "We feel fortunate that he is doing his best," he said humbly.

Sanjay Pakhre, father of Riddhi who came second scoring 70.20 per cent in her school, is a farmer from Buldhana. "We have a farm and a small shop in Buldhana and Riddhi stays in a hostel at Nagpur," he told Lokmat Times. He said that he was very happy with her performance adding that "she is a very mature girl and can take care of herself". Pakhre said that Riddhi knew driving and was also very good at making 'mehendi' art. "She has two sisters and a brother all of whom are normal but Riddhi is special. She tries to to her best at whatever she does," he said.

Suhani Pramod Vishwakarma was just a notch lower than her colleagues at 69.80 per cent. She lost her father some years ago and her mother toils as a labourer. Despite adversities, she put up a brave fight and burnt the midnight oil to bring a smile to her mother's face. She made her school and her mother proud by her hard work and dedication.

Niwasi Mukbadhir Vidhyalaya in Hudkeshwar road registered 100 per cent results. A total of 58 students of the school appeared for the SSC exam and 23 students cleared the exam with first division. The president of the school, D. D Sontakke and other members congratulated the students for their achievement.

