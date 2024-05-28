Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Gondia Tops in Nagpur Division

Lokmat News Network (Nagpur)

Gondia district in Nagpur division maintained its lead by recording the highest pass percentage in SSC results at 96.11 per cent while Wardha with 92.02 per cent pulled down the ranking of the entire division.

Compared to other districts in the division, Wardha district recorded lowest result. Educational experts stated that though Nagpur division results improved compared to the previous year's result, some of the districts in the division could not perform well affecting the overall results.

In Gondia district a total 18,160 students took the SSC exam and 17,455 students cleared it. In the previous year, Gondia district had outshined other districts in Nagpur division. Last year Gondia district had recorded 94.15 per cent result which was also the highest in the division. This year it did even better.

Bhandara district came second by recording 95.41 per cent results which was an improvement over the last year when it registered a pass percentage of 93.66 per cent.

Nagpur took the third place in the district-wise tally by recording 95.17 per cent results. It clocked 92.32 per cent in the previous year.

In the backward region of Gadchiroli, students did well to record a pass percentage of 94.67 per cent which was much better than its developed counterparts like Chandrapur and Wardha. Chandrapur recorded a pass percentage of 94.05 per cent.