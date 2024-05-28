Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Over 25K Students Fails in Core Subjects in Nagpur Division

Lokmat News Network (Nagpur)

Despite improvement in Nagpur division's SSC result, core subjects proved to be killer once again as more than 25,000 students failed in English, Marathi, Mathematics, Science and Social Science subjects.

The Nagpur division consists of Gondia, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Wardha and Nagpur districts. Most of the districts are backward and have a majority of tribal population.

As per the information provided by the Nagpur divisional educational board, 95.30 percent students passed in Marathi first language subject. Nearly 1,12,220 students appeared for the Marathi paper, out of which 1,06,945 students passed in Marathi, while 5,225 students failed in the Marathi language paper.

Similarly, the students who had opted for English as a second language also failed to do well. About 5,800 students failed in the English subject. The other killer subjects included Mathematics wherein 96.51 per cent of students passed. About 5,357 students failed in Mathematics. Meanwhile, Science and Technology subjects recorded a pass percentage of 96.66 per cent, 5,060 students could not clear them.

In the social science stream 97.04 per cent students cleared the subject, but 4,310 students could not obtain the passing marks. These core subjects decided the overall performance of Nagpur division. Experts said that compared to other divisions, Nagpur division students failed in these core subjects in large numbers and therefore, despite the rise in overall results, Nagpur division's result was the lowest in the state.

