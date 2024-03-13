Maheshwari appointed as FIBA statistician instructor

A coach of Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana, Nagpur, Rakesh works at Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Nandanvan Sub Division. Rakesh gave his services as statistician in many National Basketball Championships.

In a letter to the Basketball Federation of India, FIBA Executive Director - Asia Hagop Khajirian informed that "following the FIBA Asia Statisticians Instructors workshop held at Dubai, UAE, Rakesh Maheshwari successfully completed the workshop and has officially become a FIBA Statistician Instructor". Hagop further stated that Maheshwari demonstrated strong skills and knowledge during the workshop, passing all required tests and fulfilling the workshop's requirement with excellence.

As a FIBA Statistician Instructor , Rakesh Maheshwari will be assigned by FIBA Regional office Asia to hold duties contributing to the development and growth of Basketball Statistics in Asia.

Rakesh Maheshwari is the only Indian Statistician ever appointed as FIBA Statistician Instructor.

Secretary Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana Shatrughna Gokhale, Executive Engineer MSEDCL Sameer Tekade and andAdditional Executive Engineer MSEDCL Dhiraj Barapatre have congratulated Maheshwari for his achievements.