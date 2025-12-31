Maheshwari bowls Vidarbha to big victory
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 31, 2025 22:15 IST2025-12-31T22:15:02+5:302025-12-31T22:15:02+5:30
Vidarbha bagged seven points from the match to top Group A with 30 points and qualify for the knock-out phase.
Viraaj, who had picked four wickets in the first innings, finished with match figures of 12/53, while leg spinner Raunik Hedau bagged 5/23.
BRIEF SCORES:
Chandigarh 1st innings 237 all out in 108.2 overs (Adhiraj 44, Ankit 50; Viraaj Maheshwari 4/50, Raunik Hedau 3/17, Aradhya Dhok 2/38)
Vidarbha 1st innings 344/5 decl. In 61.1 overs (Kashyap Pataskar 38, Kush Sharma 214, Om Dhotre 83)
Chandigarh 2nd innings 31 all out in 16 overs (Raunik Hedau 2/6, Viraaj Maheshwari 8/3)
Result: Vidarbha won by an innings and 76 runs