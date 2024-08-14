Maheshwari, Soley to be rewarded by VCA

Yashshri Soley will receive the Best Junior Cricketer of the Year (Female) award for her outstanding performance for U-19 as well as U-15 girls’ teams.

Paras Mhambrey, former Team India bowling coach, under whose guidance, the Men in Blue won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, will preside over the function as the chief guest and give away the prizes.

All successful teams and outstanding individual performances of last season (2023-24) will be acknowledged and awarded at the function.