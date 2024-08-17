Make failures your teacher: Mhambrey to cricketers

The bowling coach of the 2024 T20 World Cup winning Indian squad, Paras Mhambrey, presided over the annual prize distribution function of Vidarbha Cricket Association.

Over 70 prizes and cash awards worth nearly Rs 8.5 lakh were given away by the VCA at a glittering function held at Bilimoria Hall, Civil Lines, Nagpur, on Saturday.

Mhambrey was accorded a warm welcome by VCA president Justice Vinay M. Deshpande (former judge of the Bombay High Court). The VCA president also presented a silver salver, as a token of appreciation to Mr Mhambrey, under whom India’s fast bowling reserves have grown richer. He also urged players to play hard and fair. “Ask yourself whether you are the best version of yourself. Be truthful in your answer and work on your shortcomings to get better. Cricketers have short careers, so give it everything you have so that you end up with no regrets,” Mr Mhambrey advised.

Justice Deshpande (Retd) deeply appreciated Mhambrey for sharing his own life’s experiences with Vidarbha’s budding cricketers and urged them to learn from it. He assured the players that the association will continue to support them in every possible way to achieve their dreams.

Shree Choudhary received the award for the best batsman while Pratham Maheshwari took home the best bowler award in the junior men’s category. In the junior women’s category, Sayali Shinde received the best batter award while young Yashshri Soley emerged as the best bowler. Sudarshan Thool, received the best ground marker award for 2023-24 season

Chairman of VCA’s Cricket Administration & Development Committee Prashant Vaidya, vice-president Dr Avinash Deshmukh, secretary Sanjay Badkas joint secretary Chandrakant Manke,treasurer CA. Arjun Phatak, Adv. Anand Deshpande, Nitesh Upadhyay and Samir were also present on the ocasion