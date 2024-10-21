Malewar, Faiz lift Vidarbha

Earlier, Himachal were bowled out for 339 runs in their first innings after both their overnight not out batsmen --- Aryavrat Sharma and Mridul Surroch --- completed their hundreds. Both fell for an individual score of 106 as Vidarbha bowlers applied the brakes.

Ganesh Bhosle was the pick of the Vidarbha bowlers, claiming five wickets for 92 runs, while Sanyog Bhagwat and Tejas Soni picked up two wickets apiece.

Vidarbha openers, Rohit Binkar (28) and Satyam Bhoyar (37) made a bright start, adding 50 runs in quick time, but after both fell, Malewar and Faiz batted with ease and authority to put Vidarbha in control.

Malewar, who made his Ranji debut against Andhra, was in his element, hitting 10 boundaries in the unbeaten knock of 62. Faiz’s unbeaten 60 has come off 106 deliveries with six boundaries.

The home team is still 145 runs behind Himachal’s tally, and would be looking to post a big score on Day 3 to put their opponents under pressure.

Brief scores

Himachal 1st innings: 339 all out in 116 overs (Innesh Mahajan 52, Aryavrat Sharma 106, Mridul Surroch 106; Ganesh Bhosle 5/92, Sanyog Bhagwat 2/55, Tejas Soni 2/59)

Vidarbha 1st innings: 194/2 in 54 overs (Rohit Binkar 28, Satyam Bhoyar 37, Danish Malewar 62 batting, Mohd Faiz 60 batting)

Match situation: Vidarbha tail by 145 runs