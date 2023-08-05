Malhar for boxing nationals

August 5, 2023

Not only did Malhar triumph in all his matches, but he also received the prestigious best boxer Award among all 233 Sub-Junior Boys participants.

With this outstanding victory, Malhar has earned a well-deserved spot in the National Level Boxing Championship. Malhar was commented by the Principal, Perveen Cassad, vice-principal, Bhakti Bobde, mentor, Pritam Pinjarkar and the staff. They wished him success for the National level.

