Malhar, Sejal claim singles title

In the women's singles, Sejal Bhutada beat Muskan 6-2. Sejal showed why she was highly ranked in Indian women’s tennis, and inspite of taking a sabbatical due to XII Boards, she brought herself into the tournament and unleashed her all round game with powerful shots to humble her opponent. Tournament director Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar , Ganesh Pagay and tournament secretary Vijay Naidu gave away the trophies

Results

Men’s doubles QF : Parth Gaikwad -Mehul Fulzele beat Subodh Sathe Sathe- Rohan Khune 6-4; Dhruv Mor-Akshat Dakshindas beat Rohit Mirpuri-Ishdev Singh Dheer 6-2; Tejal Pal-/Arnav Chaudhary beat Rajesh Singhvi- Dhananjay Bokare 6-1; Alok Umre-Girish Fule beat Yug Singhvi -Abheer Warnekar 6-4.

Men’s singles QF: Akshat Dakshindas beat Arnav Chaudhary 6-4, Dhruv Mor beat Heramba Pohane 6-2, Malhar Pagay beat Armaan Patil 6-4, Parth Gaikwad beat Yug Singhvi 6-2,

Men’s singles semifinals : Akshat Dakshindas beat Dhruv Mor 6-5(7-1); Malhar Pagay beat Parth Gaikwad 6-3

Men’s doubles finals: Tejal Pal and Arnav Chaudhary beat Akshat Dakshindas and Dhruv Mor 6-4