Malvika sets up summit clash with Sindhu

Nagpur, Jan 22

Nagpur shuttler Malvika Bansod set up a women singles title clash with two-time Olympic medalist PV Sidhu in Syed Modi India International Badminton Championship at Lucknow on Saturday . Malvika defeated another Indian, Anupama Upadhyaya, 19-21 21-19 21-7 in a tough three-game contest.

Thus Malvika has sealed her maiden berth in the final of World Tour Super 300 Tournament in 66 minute clash.

Malvika started her semi-final on shaky note by losing first game 19-21. Malvika earned five consecutive points and on the other hand Anupana scored three but that was not enough for Malvika.

After losing first game, World No, 84 Malvika regrouped herself and restored the parity by winning it 21-19. In the process, both scored consecutive five points. However, the decider was totally one-sided affair in which Malvika overpowered her opponent 21-7 and scored five consecutive points.

Now in the final to be played on Sunday Malvika will face Sindhu who

reached the final after her fifth-seeded Russian opponent Evgeniya Kosetskaya retired hurt midway into their semifinal here on Saturday. Sindhu, the top seed, easily pocketed the first game 21-11 before Kosetskaya conceded the second women's singles semifinal match.