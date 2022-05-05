Man killed by a leopard in Nawegaon

Leopard attacked a person who was collecting leaves with his family, leopard killed one of them on spot. The incident took place at Navegaon (Hundeshwari) in Nagbhid taluka around 7 am on Thursday. This incident has created quite a stir in the forest department and the area.

Adku Maroti Gedam (60) is the name of the person who got killed in the leopard attack. Adaku along with his wife, nephew, and daughter had gone to the forest near the village in the morning to collect leaves. While he was busy collecting leaves, a leopard suddenly attacked him.

After which the leopard escaped from the spot. This information was immediately given to the forest department. Upon receiving the information, Forest Range Officer Mahesh Gaikwad along with the convoy left for the spot. Reaching the spot, Mocca conducted a panchnama and was rushed to Nagbhid's rural hospital for an autopsy.