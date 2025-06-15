Manali Zipline Accident: 12-Year-Old Girl From Nagpur Injured After Falling Into 30-Foot Gorge; Video Goes Viral

A 12-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Nagpur city suffered severe injuries after she fell into a 30-feet deep gorge after the zipline rope snapped during a ride in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, a person close to her family said on Sunday, June 15. The tragic accident occurred last week, and the girl has been undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to family sources, Trisha Bijwe was vacationing with her family in Manali. She fell while riding a zipline after the rope connected to a harness she wore snapped.

Manali Zipline Accident Video

HP : मनाली में जिप लाइन टूटने से नागपुर की त्रिशा 30 फीट गहरी खाई में जा गिरी। वो घायल है और अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। pic.twitter.com/mtO3zTubHk — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 15, 2025

Also Read | Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash: 3 of Family From Maharashtra Among 7 Killed in Kedarnath Chopper Accident.

An eye-catching video of the incident went viral on social media sites, including X. It shows the girl riding a zipline suddenly falling on boulders from above, after the rope connected to the harness snapped.

According to reports, the girl suffered several fractures and underwent an operation a few days ago. The father of the injured girl, Prafull Bijwe told the news agency PTI that his daughter's condition is now stable.