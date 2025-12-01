Maras claims rapid chess crown

In all 31 players including 18 ELO rated players participated in this tournament and total 6 rounds were played. Mara earned highest 5.5 points to win the titie. Rushikesh Lohit finished runners up with 5 points. For third place, Sahil Ghorghate Kaustav Barar and Harsh Nachankar and were were tied at 4.5 points each. However, on the basis of tie-breaiker, Sahil Ghorghate achieved third place. Barat and Nachankar finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Total cash prizes of Rs. 5,000 were distributed among top 10 players of the tournament. The prizes were distributed at the hands of chief arbiter IA Pravin Pantawane.

Final standing:

1. Sahejveer Singh Maras (5.5), 2 Rushikesh Lohit (5), Sahil Ghorghate (4.5), Kaustav Barat (4.5), 5 Harsh Nachankar (4.5), 6 Rishi Dakhane (4), 7 Rugved Kale (4), 8 Rudra Ghadge (4), 9 Prashik Chaudhari ( 4), 10 Ninad Warudkar (4).