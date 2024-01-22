Maratha Lancers, Sai Sporting triumph

In the boys final, Maratha Lancers Mahal defeated Maratha Lancers Khamla 27-20 by seven points. In the women's section, Sai Sporting Club Katol overcame Gajanan Krida Mandal 36-28 by eight points. In the sub-junior category, Ramtek's Shivgarjana Krida boys and Renuka Krida Mandal girls emerged winners. Shivrgarjana boys defeated Jay Matrubhumi Umred 56-49 by seven points. In the girls section, Renuka Krida Mandal downed Vikrant Krida Mandal Nagpur 40-38.