Marathon is mental more than physical: Chaturvedi

Prozone Palms is the goodie bag partner of Lokmat's Nagpur Maha Marathon which will be held on February 4. Talking to Lokmat Times Chaturvedi who himself is half marathon runner said “ People think that marathon is all about physical fitness but for me, it is more mental than physical. Until and unless you decide in your mind the physical thing doesn't happen. Marathon teaches discipline and patience. It requires months of preparation, sacrifices and commitment.”

Chaturvedi said they have been associated with Lokmat Media Group for a long time. “ We have our presence in Aurangabad and when the opportunity came it was quite natural for us to join hands with Lokmat in Nagpur also.We are also contributing in a noble cause undertaken by Lokmat towards people's health”.

Nagpur project to complete soon

Prozone is a listed entity having its head office in Mumbai. Apart from Mumbai, it has a presence in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Coimbatore, Indore, and Nagpur. At present its two malls are operational in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Coimbatore. In Nagpur the firm has got the OC up to 11th floor in Chinchbhavan and Chaturvedi has informed that they are hoping to give possession of flats to the consumers soon. “ Our ready to move apartments up to 11th floor are almost ready and at present very few vacant apartments are there”, he said.

