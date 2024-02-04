Marathon reactions

Shadab Pathan (10 km men's winner)

I came to Maharashtra for the first time to participate in this marathon. Being originally from Haryana, it was my dream to come to Nagpur and run the marathon and finally it fulfilled today. I was confident of winning the race. I emphasised on running as per the decided strategy. The route of the competition was well maintained so there was no problem. I will continue to strive to come to Maharashtra and win the competition.

Kiran (10km Women's Winner)

This is my second experience of running Lokmat Maha Marathon. Earlier I participated in the Nashiik leg of the competition. Top position was narrowly missed at the time but I decided to fill this gap in Nagpur. Winning this competition was not easy but by maintaining my stamina till the last moment, I managed to finish first. I will also participate in the Lokmat Pune Maha Marathon to be held this month.

Akshay Kumar (21 km. Male Winner)

For the fourth consecutive time I have won the title in Lokmat Nagpur Maha Marathon. Since Nagpur is my home, I was very excited to run in this event. I also won the Lokmat Maha Marathon at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, this time I have improved my timing. The competition was tough. but, it is a great pleasure to be able to retain the title. I will try to maintain the rhythm and win the next competitions also.

Prajakta Godbole (21 km. women winner)