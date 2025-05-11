Marketing is a business accelerator: Nevatia

Addressing the session, Nevatia stressed that businesses must identify their specific marketing needs and allocate a suitable budget accordingly. “The common mind-set treats marketing as a luxury rather than a necessity. Many business owners believe that a good product will sell itself. However, marketing should be seen as an investment that yields measurable returns,” he said. Speaking about digital marketing, he elaborated on the multiple layers of ROI—Return on Investment—which include metrics such as cost per lead, cost per click, engagement-to-conversion ratio, customer lifetime value, and retention ROI.

Despite the potential of digital marketing, Nevatia observed that many business owners remain skeptical. “Issues like lack of tracking, absence of marketing funnels, no follow-ups, vague promises by agencies, and unrealistic expectations—such as expecting magic from a ₹1,000 ad campaign—contribute to this hesitation,” he said. He emphasized that a mind-set shift towards targeted and data-driven marketing is crucial to business growth.Neavatia also introduced important concepts such as the lifetime value of a customer, digital diagnosis of a live campaign, and understanding engagement-to-conversion ratios to make informed and effective digital marketing decisions