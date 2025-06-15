Master Blaster champion

Master Blaster achieved the target of 178 losing just three wickets in 17.5 overs. Opener Vedang Dighade remained unbeaten on 80. His knock in 52 balls was studded with four sixes and eight boundaries. Dighade and Adhyan Daga (22, 16b 2x5, 1x6) made 31 run partnership for the opening wicket. After departure of Daga, in-form batter Arya Meshram ( 42, 26b, 2x4, 3x6) gave good company to Dighade and both stitched up 90-run partnership for second wicket. After losing Meshram on 125, Master Blaster lost another wicket in the form of Adyan Routham on 128. But then Jitesh Sharma playing in his usual explosive style hammered the rival bowlers. He smashed 11-ball 30 hitting three sixes and one four and ensured the victory in the company of Dighade.

Earlier after early hiccups, middle order batter Shivam Deshmukh played a brilliant knock of 82 in 45 balls, hitting three boundaries and sevnen sixes. He was well supported by Pushpak Gujat (25) and Vishesh Tiwari (23 not out) . For Master Blaster, Sanmesh Deshmukh was the pick of the bowlers (3 for 27).