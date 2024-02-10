Masters Badminton League begins

NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar inaugurated the tournament in the presence of joint secretary Bhavna Aagrey , treasurer Anant Apte, EC member Bhavesh Deshmukh and tournament referee Aditya Galande Total eight teams are participating in the tournament and they have been divided in two groups. They will play with each other and top two from each group will qualify for the semis

The tournament officials include Aditya Galande (chief referee), Kaustubh Dhupe (match control), Gaurav Narnaware, Nishad Meshram, Yatharth Meshram , Vishal Ghode, Mohit Bhandari, Himanshu Kharabe, Munindra Badoni and Swapnil Dongarwar (all umpires).

The semis and and finals will be played on Sunday.