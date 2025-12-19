Mauli Infra holds blood donation camp

The initiative was conducted in collaboration with Government Medical College (GMC), Nagpur, ensuring that the collected blood is utilised responsibly and reaches those in genuine need. The programme was attended by MLC Dr. Parinay Fuke, district Collector of Nagpur Dr. Vipin Itankar, and GMC Dean Dr. Avinash Gavande, who appreciated the initiative and encouraged such collaborative efforts towards strengthening public healthcare.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pravin Jain, Director, Mauli Infra, said, “Mauli’s RED DRIVE reflects our belief that corporate responsibility goes beyond business. Through this initiative, our employees have come together to support a cause that directly saves lives, reinforcing our commitment to society and community welfare.”