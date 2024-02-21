Mavericks win Tolani bridge

Mavericks, consisting of Subodh Maskara, Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Subhash Gupta, Keyzad Anklesaria, Debabrata Majumder, beat Formidables in a close match. The difference in scores was 9 IMPs.

The Match Point pairs event was won by Anil Padhye and G Venkatesh with an impressive score of 61.6%. In second place were former Asian Games (2018) gold medallists Shbinath De Sarkar and Pranab Bardhan.

Nagpur’s Team Playwell won the Tolani Non Masters event. The team comprising consisting of Amit Rewatkar, his father Raja, Nitin and Sanay Kumra lifted the Tolani Non Masters title. In a close contest they beat their opponents K2 by 20 IMPs.